Promo Schedule Changes Announced

July 19, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







The Springfield Cardinals are announcing an addition and an adjustment to the 2021 Promotional Giveaway Schedule over the final 24 games of the season.

The Aaron Sachs & Associates Super Soft Shirt Giveaway (2,000 fans), originally scheduled for August 5, will be changed to the Aaron Sachs & Associates Super Soft Cardinals Shirt Giveaway (2,000 fans) on Sunday, September 12 when the Cardinals host the Arkansas Travelers (AA, Mariners) on the final day of the season. This will be a double-giveaway day along with our Fan Appreciation Day Free Voucher for a 2022 Springfield Cardinals Game (All Fans)! This new shirt is sure to be a fan favorite, featuring the St. Louis Cardinals Birds on the Bat logo on a red Super Soft shirt.

Since fans purchasing tickets on Thursday, August 5 were expecting a giveaway, the previous shirt giveaway is being replaced with a Pick-Your-Cap Giveaway! 2,000 fans in attendance will get to choose between three Springfield Cardinals caps as they enter the gates, each with one of the team's three primary logos--Red Cap with "S-Bird" Logo, Navy/Red Cap with Slugger Bird Logo, Navy/White Cap with Springfield Birds on the Bat logo. Cap choice is first come, first serve, so be sure to line up early!

Tickets are available online at www.springfieldcardinals.com/tickets and through the Cardinals box office at 417-863-2143.

Cardinals Promotional Schedule

Up next at Hammons Field!

Tuesday, July 27, 6:35 p.m. -- Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day / Happy Half-Hour

Wednesday, July 28, 6:35 p.m. -- Purina Woof Wednesday / Happy Half-Hour

Thursday, July 29, 7:05 p.m. -- Busch Stadium Exclusive: St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt Replica Home White Jersey Giveaway (2,000 Fans) / Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night / Happy Half-Hour

Friday, July 30, 7:05 p.m. -- American National Christmas in July Louie Claus Snow Globe Giveaway (2,000 Fans) / Christmas in July Friday Fireworks / Happy Half-Hour

Saturday, July 31, 6:05 p.m. -- Vision Clinic Yadier Molina Springfield Cardinals Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000 Fans) / Happy Half-Hour

Sunday, August 1, 6:05 p.m. -- Henry's Towing Cardinals Keychain Giveaway (2,000 Fans) / Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / Kids Run the Bases / Happy Half-Hour

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.