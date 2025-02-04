Promo Night: Administrative Assistant: February 28
February 4, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are inviting all administrative assistants and secretaries to the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. for Administrative Assistant Appreciation Night proudly sponsored by La Quinta Inn & Suites Danbury.
All administrative assistants and secretaries who register receive a complimentary ticket and a beverage courtesy of Coca-Cola.
Additional tickets for friends and family can be purchased for $10 each.
Please direct all questions to herm@danburyhattricks.com.
