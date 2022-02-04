Promo Club Memberships Available

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have announced that they will be offering Promo Club Memberships for the upcoming 2022 season. Promo Club Memberships are only $99 and are available to all fans; however, there are only a limited amount available.

Promo Club members will receive a voucher for each commemorative giveaway item during the course of the season - minimum of at least ten items during the year. Fans will be able to avoid the hassle of giveaway lines as they can turn in their voucher(s) at Guest Services or at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office to receive their item(s) at their convenience during the season.

This year's premium giveaways include a Replica Ring Giveaway, four (4) bobbleheads including a Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead and a Strike Fauxback Bobblehead, Naturals Double-A Central Championship Cap, Dri-Fit Championship T-Shirt, as well as multiple other t-shirt giveaways.

Promo Club Memberships are currently available online, but quantities are limited. Fans interested in becoming a member can visit www.nwanaturals.com for more details.

Naturals baseball will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. when they host the Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) for Opening Night.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

