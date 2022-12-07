Project Birmingham is Underway

The MLB's Chicago White Sox, in conjunction with the Birmingham Barons, have officially launched Project Birmingham, a documentary series recapping the organization's historic last month of the 2022 MiLB season.

On August 24, 2022, the Chicago White Sox made an unprecedented 17 roster moves to kickoff Project Birmingham.

Project Birmingham is a one-of-a-kind plan in which Chicago has assigned the majority of the organization's top-ranked prospects to the Birmingham Barons.

The goal of this endeavor is to unify the White Sox's top prospects and instructors in one location, laying the groundwork for future success in the Major League.

Spearheaded by White Sox Assistant General Manager Chris Getz, the roster includes two members of the MLB's Top 100 Prospects: SS Colson Montgomery (#57) and OF Oscar Colas (#95).

The Barons' roster also includes 16 of the Top 30 Prospects in Chicago's farm system.

Project Birmingham is the subject of a Youtube documentary series posted on the official Chicago White Sox YouTube account. New episodes will release on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Updates on Project Birmingham can also be found through both the White Sox and Barons' social media pages.

