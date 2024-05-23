Professional Women's Hockey League Wins Sports Breakthrough of the Year at 2024 Sports Business Awards

May 23, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK - Yesterday, the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the 2024 Sports Breakthrough of the Year at the 17th Annual Sports Business Awards in New York. Sports icon and PWHL Advisory Board Member Billie Jean King accepted the award on behalf of the league, whose MVP award is named in her honor.

The league debuted in January and has seen incredible success in its first season with record-breaking attendance, viewership, social engagement and partnerships. In addition to having secured 40+ partnerships thus far, the PWHL set a new global attendance record for a women's hockey game in April, when 21,105 fans gathered to watch PWHL Montréal host PWHL Toronto at the Bell Centre.

"There are more than 200 employees who aren't able to be with us tonight, each of whom took a bet," King said during her acceptance speech. "This award is a significant achievement for hockey, and women's sports. And on a personal note, I've waited my entire life for moments like this. And women's sports are now seen as an investment and not a charity. Those of you in this room are the game changers who can keep women's sports moving forward."

The PWHL was named a finalist for 2024 Sports Breakthrough of The Year alongside ESPN Creative Studios/Beyond Sports: For Toy Story Funday Football/Big City Greens Classic, The Inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, and the World Champions Cup. Launched in 2008, the Sports Business Awards were established by Sports Business Journal to celebrate excellence in the business of sports.

The PWHL Finals presented by Scotiabank continue Friday, May 24 with Game Three in Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET. The best-of-five series for The Walter Cup is currently tied 1-1 between Boston and Minnesota.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.