Professional Women's Hockey League Expands to Vancouver

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that it will expand to Vancouver, British Columbia, with the newest team set to begin play with the 2025-26 season.

The historic Pacific Coliseum, located on the property of the PNE, will serve as the Vancouver team's home venue with the practice facility just steps away at PNE Agrodome. Ahead of the team's debut, the Coliseum and Agrodome will undergo comprehensive upgrades to locker rooms and training facilities. The Coliseum will also receive enhanced technology and broadcast capabilities- all while preserving the venue's charm and renowned hockey sightlines.

As part of today's announcement, the team also revealed its primary colour, Pacific Blue, and secondary colour, Cream. The team will operate as PWHL Vancouver until the permanent brand identity is announced.

The addition of Vancouver to the PWHL's founding six markets- Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto- marks a significant milestone as the league reaches the West Coast for the first time, in its third season. The Vancouver team will join the league's single-entity ownership structure under The Walter Group. Details about a forthcoming Expansion Draft, and how Vancouver will be integrated into the 2025 PWHL Draft on June 24, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The decision to expand to Vancouver follows an extensive Request for Proposal (RFP) process and reflects the league's long-term vision for strategic growth. Vancouver's bid was led by PNE, with the city's strong and flourishing hockey culture, the opportunity to create fully integrated facilities while serving as the PNE's primary team tenant, and the enthusiastic response to the PWHL Takeover Tour- including a tour-high, sold-out crowd of 19,038 at Rogers Arena on January 8, 2025- reinforcing Vancouver as a natural fit for expansion. The PWHL will extend its grassroots efforts into the Vancouver community by hosting camps, clinics, and other events that grow the game and foster meaningful connections between the team and local fans.

The 2025-26 PWHL season will begin this fall, with the full schedule set to be released in late summer. Fans can place a time-stamped deposit here to secure priority access to season tickets for Vancouver's historic inaugural season, once ticket packages are released. For the latest news and updates on PWHL Vancouver, fans can subscribe to the newsletter here and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram @pwhl__vancouver, X @pwhl__vancouver, TikTok @pwhl__vancouver, Threads @pwhl__vancouver and Bluesky @pwhl--vancouver.

