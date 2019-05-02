Profar's Early Homer Highlights Loss to Travs
May 2, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Juremi Profar went 3-for-4 with a home run but the RoughRiders were defeated 9-2 by Arkansas Thursday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
SYNOPSIS
* Profar's home run came in the first inning to put the Riders ahead 2-1. He later contributed a single and a double.
* Arkansas broke the game open with six runs in the sixth and a grand slam in the eighth.
NOTABLE RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Juremi Profar: 3-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
NEWS AND NOTES
* Profar's three-hit game was his fourth game this season with at least three hits.
* Thursday's loss ended the Riders' four-game winning streak.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Arkansas, Friday, 7:05 pm
RHP Walker Weickel (2-0, 0.52) vs. LHP Ricardo Sanchez (4-1, 0.84)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
