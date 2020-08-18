Procyshen, Taylor, Parreira Come up Clutch for Slammers in Home Run Derby Win

JOLIET, IL - Tuesday night's thrilling City of Champions Cup matchup between the Joliet Slammers and Joliet Tully Monsters needed a home run derby to determine a winner. Catcher Brian Parreira blasted the first pitch he saw in the derby over the right field wall to cap off a hard-fought victory for the Slammers.

First baseman Jordan Procyshen delivered at the plate when the Slammers needed it most. With his team down one run in the eighth inning, he belted a no-doubt two-run homer. The big fly was Procyshen's third home run of the season.

Left fielder Zac Taylor also came up clutch for the Slammers in a big spot. He laced a two-out, two-RBI single in the sixth inning to give the Slammers their first lead of the night. Second baseman Korry Howell also recorded an RBI single for the Slammers in the sixth inning.

Tully Monsters center fielder Alex McKenna had a big day at the plate in the loss. He smacked a solo shot in the sixth inning for his first home run of the summer. Shortstop Tyler Depreta-Johnson, catcher Nick Meyer, and first baseman Luke Mangieri each recorded an RBI in the loss as well. Tully Monsters designated hitter Robbie Kellerman went 2-for-3 with a ground rule double, walk and run scored, while second baseman Manny Jefferson went 1-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored in the losing effort.

Starting pitcher Joe Lienhard kept his Tully Monsters in the game over 5.2 innings pitched. He allowed three earned runs, although all three runs scored in the sixth inning after he exited the game with the bases loaded. He struck out one while allowing three hits and four walks. Robert Milacki relieved Lienhard and pitched 2.1 innings, and Austin Anderson finished the game for the Tully Monsters by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Christian Tripp had a short but effective start for the Slammers, giving up one run over three innings on the hill. Andrew Cartier, Drew Peden and Jace Vines all contributed scoreless appearances in relief.

Christian Funk batted for the Tully Monsters in the home run derby- the City of Champions Cup's replacement for standard extra innings. Funk was unable to barrel up a homer in the first round, opening the door for Parreira to win the game after just one round. The Slammers catcher hit the first pitch of the round over the fence in right field to send his team home victorious.

With the victory, the first-place Slammers improved to 13-4 in the City of Champions Cup, while the second-place Tully Monsters dropped to 10-5. The Slammers and Tully Monsters will play each other again in a rematch on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

Game Recap:

Runs Hits Errors Left on Base

Joliet Slammers 5 (6) 8 1 7

Joliet Tully Monsters 5 10 1 9

WP - N/A (Game ended in home run derby)

LP - N/A (Game ended in home run derby)

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturers Bank Player of the Game: Jordan Procyshen (1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R)

