Pro Tricks in Georgia

Columbus, GA- The Danbury Hat Tricks hit the road for a two game set against the Columbus River Dragons. This is the first matchup between the teams since the River Dragons eliminated the Hat Tricks from the 2022 FPHL Playoffs.

Danbury (12-0-1) remains the only team in the FPHL without a regulation loss. Columbus (12-1-0) is the only team with more points in the standings than the Hat Tricks (35 to Danbury's 33). The two are first place in the Empire Division and Continental Division respectively.

Columbus is the only team who's scored more goals than the Hat Tricks (77 to 68) and the only team to allow fewer goals than the Hat Tricks (33 to 36).

Hat Tricks Goaltender Brian Wilson, who was voted the Goalie of the Month in the FPHL for the months of October and November, leads the FPHL in save percentage at .927 and is second in goals against average at 2.50. Columbus' Breandan Colgan leads the FPHL in goals against average at 2.25 and trails only Wilson in save percentage at .919.

Danbury's Dustin Jesseau (9GP-10G/14A/24P) leads the FPHL in both points per game (2.7) and game winning goals (4). He also is tied for the League lead in plus/minus at +19, tied with Columbus' Jacob Kelly.

Puck drops at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be carried and seen on the Columbus River Dragons' YouTube Channel.

Both editions of the Danbury Hat Tricks return to the ice after an extended break.

The NA3HL Hat Tricks (9-8-2) take to the Danbury Ice Arena's ice for a Friday matinee against the Long Beach Sharks.

The Hat Tricks and Sharks met for a three game series between November 11th and 13th with the Sharks taking all three matchups.

This will be the first game for the Hat Tricks since November 20th when Danbury shut out the Bay State Bobcats.

Puck drop is scheduled for 3 PM ET.

Meanwhile, the NAHL Hat Tricks (2-21-1-1) hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Rebels. These teams met at the Danbury Ice Arena for a two-game set on November 18th and 19th, with the Rebels taking both matchups, including a 2-1 overtime win on the 18th.

This will be the first time hitting the ice since November 23rd, when the Hat Tricks traveled to Lewiston, ME, to play the Maine Nordiques.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8 PM ET.

Both games will be broadcast on Hockey TV.

Entry to all home NAHL and NA3HL Games is complimentary for the 2022-23 season.

