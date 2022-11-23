Pro Tricks in Binghamton

Binghamton, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks continue their road swing with a Wednesday evening trip to face the Binghamton Black Bears the day before Thanksgiving.

The Hat Tricks won the first two matchups against the Black Bears on October 28th and 29th, winning the second matchup in overtime.

Goaltender Brian Wilson comes into the single game with a .929 save percentage, tops in the FPHL.

Danbury (9-0-1) remains the only team in the league without a regulation loss and sits in first place in the Empire Division. The Hat Tricks skate into the Valley of Opportunity on a four game winning streak, with the last two coming in overtime against the Motor City Rockers. Jonny Ruiz (10GP- 9G/3A/12P) and Dmitry Kuznetsov (6GP-3G/4A/7P) scored the extra session winners for the Hat Tricks on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Binghamton (8-2-2) sits in second place in the Empire Division and won both ends of their home-and-home last weekend against the Delaware Thunder 3-1 and 5-1.

Puck drop is at 6PM. The game will be carried on the Binghamton Black Bears' YouTube Channel.

