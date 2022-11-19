Pro Tricks Complete Motor City Trip/NAHL Tricks Home, NA3 To Long Beach

Fraser, MI - The Danbury Hat Tricks Complete a two-game set with the Motor City Rockers on Saturday night.

Danbury (8-0-1) is tied with the Columbus River Dragons for the most points in the Federal Prospects Hockey League and is the only unit without a regulation loss. Captain Jonny Ruiz scored two goals including the overtime winner for Danbury in Friday night's matchup. Brian Wilson stopped 31 of 33 shots to earn the win for Danbury on Friday night.

Motor City (6-3-2) sits in third place in the FPHL's Continental Division. Trevor Babin posted a 49 save effort in net for the Rockers on Friday night. Ross Bartlet (9GP: 5G/8A/13P) scored a goal to tie Friday night's matchup with 41 seconds left in regulation time.

Puck drop at the Big Boy Arena is slated for 7 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on the Motor City Rocker's YouTube Channel.

Danbury, CT- Both editions of The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks take to the ice on Saturday/

The NA3HL Hat Tricks (8-8-1) dropped a 7-2 final against the Northeast Generals on Friday and look to get back into the win column with a road trip to Long Beach, NY to play the Long Beach Sharks. Denis Radchenko scored two goals against the Generals on Friday night. Puck drops at 5 PM.

The NAHL Hat Tricks (2-18-1-1) face the Philadelphia Rebels (4-13-1) for the second of two games this weekend. Danbury and Philly went into overtime before the Rebels emerged with a 2-1 victory. Nash Jacobsma scored for Danbury while Patriks Berzins posted an impressive 36 save effort. Puck drops at 7PM

Both games will be carried on Hockey TV. Chris Lynch will be on the call for the NAHL game at home. Entry to all NAHL and NA3HL home games are complimentary for the 2022-23 season.

Danbury, CT - November 17th is World Prematurity Day. As part of our efforts to help on this day, The Danbury Hat Tricks are hosting a fundraiser for the Tiny Miracles Foundation to support children born prematurely and all attending concerns and complications. The fundraiser links will be running until the Hat Tricks game on November 26th against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

As part of the fundraiser, the Hat Tricks will be raffling several prizes off. Included in the prizes are a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey autographed by Zach Bogosian, a New York Rangers stick signed by Ryan Reeves, a UNH Women's Hockey jersey, a Post University Women's Hockey jersey, a Pittsburgh Penguins Mario Lemieux jersey and a Connecticut Whale (PHF) jersey, signed by the 2022-23 edition of the Connecticut Whale.

Hat Tricks Head Coach Billy McCreary spearheaded the effort on this fundraiser last season and is eager to expand support for the Tiny Miracles Foundation. His daughter, Aila, was born prematurely and endured six weeks in the NICU Unit at the Danbury Hospital, and made it through aided by the Tiny Miracles Foundation. She is now a healthy and happy 19 month old baby.

"We know from personal experience that the premature birth of a child can be a shocking, isolating and frightening experience for many families," said McCreary. "Although area hospitals are able to meet most premature infants' medical needs, the emotional and other needs of the family during this fragile time often go largely unsupported. The Tiny Miracles Foundation seeks to fill this void by providing support, information, services and supplies to the families of premature infants regardless of race, religion or national origin, during and immediately following their hospital stay."

