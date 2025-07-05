Pro Lacrosse Goalies Go 1v1: 2025 PLL All-Star Skills Challenge
July 5, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video
Two goalies face off, each defending their own net 15 yards apart, trying to score on the other within 45 seconds. This is "Goalie Wars."
The 2025 Lexus All-Star Skills Challenge
