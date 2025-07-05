Sports stats

PLL Premier Lacrosse League

Pro Lacrosse Goalies Go 1v1: 2025 PLL All-Star Skills Challenge

July 5, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)


Two goalies face off, each defending their own net 15 yards apart, trying to score on the other within 45 seconds. This is "Goalie Wars."

The 2025 Lexus All-Star Skills Challenge

