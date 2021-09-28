Private Batting Practice Sessions Return to First Horizon Park for Limited Time

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the return of its "Batting Practice at First Horizon Park" experience presented by Pepsi. The exclusive opportunity returns with group sizes of 10-25 available beginning on Monday, October 11 through Thursday, October 28.

Groups can book a one-hour time slot on the First Horizon Park field anytime from Noon - 8:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Batting practice sessions before 5:00 p.m. begin at $50 per person. Sessions booked for after 5:00 p.m. begin at $65 per person. The experience includes the following:

60 minutes of on-field time (option to extend 30 minutes for additional cost).

$5 gift card to Third and Home for each participant.

10% off voucher to the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop for each participant.

Access to the Nashville Sounds home dugout.

Behind the scenes view of the First Horizon Park batting cages.

A Nashville Sounds staff member to operate the pitching machine and supply baseballs.

Batting practice balls, helmets, and bats (guests are recommended to bring their own helmets and bats).

A batting practice playlist choice (based on genre).

Live guitar scoreboard feed featuring names of each group member.

Discounted April 2022 Sounds tickets.

Each group will have the option to reserve an additional 30 minutes for $150 at the time of booking. For more information on group bookings, visit www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/battingpractice.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

