Prinx Tires USL Cup Save of the Round: Round 3 Nominees
Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026
- June 13: Catch a Doubleheader Watch Party at MoJo's Local Tap & Kitchen - Sacramento Republic FC
- Jet's Pizza Named Official Pizza Partner of Lexington Sporting Club - Lexington SC
- Clay Holstad Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 3 Team of the Round - Rhode Island FC
- Cruz Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 3 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Craig, O'Brien Named to USL Cup "Team of the Round" - Indy Eleven
- Pair Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 3 - Loudoun United FC
- New Mexico United Announces the Rescheduling of Their October Match against Phoenix Rising FC - New Mexico United
- Quel Bonheur: Valentin Noël Dazzles in United 4-0 Win - New Mexico United
- What to Watch for as LouCity Travels West to Face Phoenix - Louisville City FC
- First Stop Recreational Program Creates New Pathway for Young Soccer Players in El Paso - El Paso Locomotive FC
- The Champ Welcomes the Stars and Stripes - Orange County SC
- Battery Travel to Tampa for Heavyweight Midweek Match with Rowdies - Charleston Battery
- Preview: Rowdies vs Charleston - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.