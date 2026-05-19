Prinx Tires USL Cup Save of the Round: Round 2 Nominees

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The second round of group play in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup offered up some scintillating stops as clubs vied for position across the seven groups. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the Prinx Tires USL Cup Fans' Choice Save of the Round below. Voting runs through Thursday, May 21, at midnight ET.







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