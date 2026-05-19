Prinx Tires USL Cup Save of the Round: Round 2 Nominees
Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The second round of group play in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup offered up some scintillating stops as clubs vied for position across the seven groups. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the Prinx Tires USL Cup Fans' Choice Save of the Round below. Voting runs through Thursday, May 21, at midnight ET.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Will Host the Australia Men's National Soccer Team for an Open Community Training Session on June 3rd. - Oakland Roots SC
- Alex Tambakis Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 2 - FC Tulsa
- Myers Earns Prinx Tires USL Cup Player of the Round Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Brooklyn FC: May 23, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Cup Team of the Round - San Antonio FC
- Aidan Rocha & Jonas Fjeldberg Shine in Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 2, Earning Team of the Round - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Moursou, Mar Boye Named to USL Cup Team of the Round 2 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Kelly Named to Team of the Round for USL Cup Round 2 - Charleston Battery
- Spring Invitational Helps Cap RDA Season - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- The 727 Meets the 505 - Tampa Bay Travels to Take on New Mexico - New Mexico United
- Detroit City FC Returns to Keyworth to Host Miami FC on Wednesday Night - Detroit City FC
- Phoenix Rising Agrees to Transfer Darius Johnson to San Jose Earthquakes - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Summer Reading Score Through Stories Returns for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Preview: Rowdies at New Mexico - Tampa Bay Rowdies
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