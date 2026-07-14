Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 4 Player of the Round: Neco Brett

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







The United Soccer League today announced the Team of the Round for Round 4 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup as Spokane Velocity FC forward Neco Brett claimed Player of the Round honors after recording a pair of goals in his side's 3-1 victory against Oakland Roots SC, which earned Spokane a place in the tournament's knockout stage.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 14, 2026

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