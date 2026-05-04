Prinx Tires USL Cup Review: Round One
Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The opening round of the group stage in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup saw some statement opening victories from pre-tournament favorites, some notable road results for clubs in USL League One against USL Championship opposition, and plenty of drama and outstanding finishes.
Dan Lucas and Devon Kerr have a complete look back at the action and where things stand as we gear up for the second full match round on Saturday, May 16 in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Review.
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