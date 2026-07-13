Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinal Draw Show

Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The draw for the Quarterfinals of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup was made on Monday with the eight remaining teams set to square off on Wednesday, August 12 as the road to the first silverware of the USL campaign continues. Teams are selected at random to determine host venues and matchups. Stay tuned for the whole show with Dan Lucas and Devon Kerr from the USL Studio!

All four Quarterfinals will air live on ESPN+ and local broadcast networks.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2026

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