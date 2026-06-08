Prinx Tires USL Cup Goal of the Round: Round 3 Nominees

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







The third round of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage delivered some spectacular finishes as the first two tickets to the knockout stage were booked on Saturday night. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the Prinx Tires USL Cup Fans' Choice Goal of the Round below. Voting runs through Wednesday, June 10, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2026

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