Prinx Tires USL Cup: All Goals of Round 4
Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2026
- Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. Earns Goal of the Round Nomination - Brooklyn FC
- San Antonio FC to Host Miami FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinals - San Antonio FC
- Rowdies to Host Louisville in Prinx Tires USL Cup Quartefinals - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- LouCity to Visit Tampa Bay in USL Cup's Quarterfinal Round - Louisville City FC
- Orange County SC Return to Championship Stadium with Youngest Ever Lineup - Orange County SC
- Jay Farner, Founder of Ronin Capital Partners, Makes Landmark Investment in Detroit City FC - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.