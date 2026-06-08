Prinx Tires USL Cup: All Goals of Round 3
Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 8, 2026
- LSC to Host Second Teddy Bear Toss on June 13 to Benefit Golisano Children's Hospital at UK - Lexington SC
- Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and United Soccer League™ Launch Year Two of Hometown Heroes Program - USL
- Cabo Verde Selects Rowdies Training Facility as 2026 World Cup Base Camp - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.