Priming the Upset!: El Paso Locomotive FC's Amando Moreno Is USL Championship Player of the Week
May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 12 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with El Paso Locomotive FC forward Amando Moreno voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a two-goal performance to lead Locomotive to a 2-1 victory against Eastern Conference leader the Charleston Battery.
Check out the El Paso Locomotive FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2024
- Monterey Bay Welcomes Eastern Conference Leaders Charleston Battery to Seaside for Midweek Clash - Monterey Bay FC
- Memphis 901 FC's Oscar Jimenez Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honor - Memphis 901 FC
- Blake Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Indy Eleven
- El Paso Locomotive FC's Amando Moreno earns Player of the Week for two-goal performance against Battery - USL
- Koke Vegas Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Detroit City FC Heads to Louisville City FC on Wednesday Night in Search of Three Points - Detroit City FC
- Toyota Field to Host Inaugural NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup on October 25 - San Antonio FC
- Here to Stay: New Mexico United Announces Signing of Abdi Mohamed Through End of Season - New Mexico United
- Battery Travel to California for Nationally Televised Monterey Bay Match - Charleston Battery
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Detroit City FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Pulls off Major Upset Against Charleston Battery
- Wilmer Cabrera to Lead El Paso Locomotive FC in First Match at Charleston Battery
- El Paso Locomotive FC Appoint Wilmer Cabrera as New Head Coach
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announces Departure of Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut
- El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-1 to Memphis 901 FC