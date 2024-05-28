Priming the Upset!: El Paso Locomotive FC's Amando Moreno Is USL Championship Player of the Week

May 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 12 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with El Paso Locomotive FC forward Amando Moreno voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording a two-goal performance to lead Locomotive to a 2-1 victory against Eastern Conference leader the Charleston Battery.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.