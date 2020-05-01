Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego Continue to Air Classic Ducks Games

May 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego will air an additional eight classic Ducks games in May, including the first playoff win and first playoff series win in franchise history. Following the re-air of the 2007 Stanley Cup championship series this week, the upcoming schedule will feature Ducks games every Monday and Tuesday through the month of May. Fans once again can share photos and memories of these games with the hashtag #DucksMemories.

Prime Ticket, FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO begin the May schedule Monday, May 4 with the first playoff game in team history, a 4-2 Mighty Ducks win over the Phoenix Coyotes. The following night will highlight the franchise's first playoff series win in Game 7 of the 1997 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

The Classic Games schedule continues with a pair of First Round overtime wins from Apr. 20, 2015 at Winnipeg (airing Monday, May 11) and Apr. 17, 2017 at Calgary (airing Tuesday, May 12). The third week of May will feature Anaheim's 2017-18 Season Opener on Monday, May 18 and an overtime win at the New York Islanders that was highlighted by a Hampus Lindholm hat trick on Tuesday May 19. A 2018 overtime victory against Edmonton airing Monday, May 25 and the biggest comeback in franchise history airing Tuesday, May 26 will conclude the Ducks Classic Games schedule.

This month's Ducks Classic Games schedule (and full release) is attached.

About FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego

Together, FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego present more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast group in the market. Serving sports fans in Southern California, San Diego, Nevada and Hawaii, the regional networks produce over 800 live sporting events and telecast over 2,500 hours of live and original programming every year.

DATE

GAME (ORIGINAL GAME DATE)

TV (TIME)

May 4

Game 1 1997 Western Quarterfinals PHX @ ANA (4/16/97)

Prime Ticket (7 p.m.)/FSSD (7 p.m.)

May 5

Game 7 1997 Western Quarterfinals PHX @ ANA (4/27/97)

Prime Ticket (7 p.m.)/FSSD (4:30 p.m./10 p.m.)

May 11 Game 3 2015 First Round ANA @ WPG (4/20/15)

Prime Ticket (7 p.m.)/FSSD (4:30 p.m./9:30 p.m.)

May 12 Game 3 2017 First Round ANA @ CGY (4/17/17)

Prime Ticket (7 p.m.)/FSSD (4:30 p.m.)

May 18 2017-18 Season Opener ARI @ ANA (10/5/17)

Prime Ticket (7 p.m.)/FSSD (7 p.m.)

May 19 ANA @ NYI (12/21/17)

Prime Ticket (7 p.m.)/FSSD (4:30 p.m./9:30 p.m.)

May 25 EDM @ ANA (11/23/18)

Prime Ticket (4:30 p.m.)/FSSD (4:30 p.m.)

May 26 ANA @ WSH (12/2/18)

Prime Ticket (7 p.m.)/FSSD (4:30 p.m./10 p.m.)

About FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego Together, FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket and FOX Sports San Diego present more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast group in the market. Serving sports fans in Southern California, San Diego, Nevada and Hawaii, the regional networks produce over 800 live sporting events and telecast over 2,500 hours of live and original programming every year.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.