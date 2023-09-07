Priester's Punchouts Lead Indians to 4-1 Victory Over Mud Hens
September 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Quinn Priester racked up 10 punchouts for his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season and Chris Owings went yard for the second consecutive game as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night at Victory Field, 4-1.
Indians Record: 61-72, 28-31
Toledo Record: 64-70, 31-29
WP: Quinn Priester (9-4)
LP: Jack O'Loughlin (3-6)
SV: Kyle Nicolas (1)
Check out the Indianapolis Indians Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 7, 2023
- Priester's Punchouts Lead Indians to 4-1 Victory Over Mud Hens - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Erase Six-Run Deficit, Walk off Redbirds - Nashville Sounds
- Mud Hens Fall Short After Rain Delay - Toledo Mud Hens
- Storm Chasers Take Third Straight Over Iowa - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Walked off in Third Consecutive Loss to Sounds - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Come Alive in the Clutch to Walk off Worcester - Gwinnett Stripers
- Three Homers Not Enough as WooSox Drop Game Three on Walk-Off Sac Fly - Worcester Red Sox
- Bats Fall 10-3 to St. Paul - Louisville Bats
- Woods Richardson Impressive on Mound, Garlick Smashes Two Homers, Saints Cruise 10-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Rafael Marchan Slugs Grand Slam and Drives in Six as IronPigs Rout Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Lose Second Straigh to Lehigh Valley, 10-1 Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Succumb to Late Columbus Rally - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings, Mets Game Cancelled Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse and Rochester Cancelled on Thursday Because of Severe Weather - Syracuse Mets
- Riding the Wave: Mental Toughness Propels Former Hamilton Southeastern, Indiana University Slugger - Indianapolis Indians
- September 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- 9.7.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (64-69, 31-28) vs. Indianapolis Indians (60-72, 27-31) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - September 7 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stallings Stellar As Tides Snap Losing Streak - Norfolk Tides
- WooSox to Thank Fans with "Super Duper Fan Appreciation Week" - Worcester Red Sox
- Jumbo Shrimp Fall Short 3-1 to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 12-16 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Checkers Unveil 2024 Queen City Outdoor Classic Jersey - Charlotte Knights
- What's in Store at HBCU Night this Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Priester's Punchouts Lead Indians to 4-1 Victory Over Mud Hens
- Riding the Wave: Mental Toughness Propels Former Hamilton Southeastern, Indiana University Slugger
- 9.7.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (64-69, 31-28) vs. Indianapolis Indians (60-72, 27-31)
- Back-To-Back Jacks Not Enough as Indians Fall Short
- 9.6.23 Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (63-69, 30-28) vs. Indianapolis Indians (60-71, 27-30)