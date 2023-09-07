Priester's Punchouts Lead Indians to 4-1 Victory Over Mud Hens

INDIANAPOLIS - Quinn Priester racked up 10 punchouts for his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season and Chris Owings went yard for the second consecutive game as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night at Victory Field, 4-1.

Indians Record: 61-72, 28-31

Toledo Record: 64-70, 31-29

WP: Quinn Priester (9-4)

LP: Jack O'Loughlin (3-6)

SV: Kyle Nicolas (1)

