Price Makes Transition to Coaching with Ice Flyers

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers have announced that they have hired former Ice Flyers and Knoxville Ice Bears captain, Jason Price, as their new assistant coach.

"I have had the privilege of playing hockey professionally for the last 14 years, most of which has been spent in the SPHL," Price stated. "I believe in the model of the league and the opportunities it offers its players both on and off the ice in the community."

"We thank Jason for his time as a player with Ice Bears and wish him the best as he makes the transition to assistant coach.Â He will bring a wealth of experience to the Ice Flyers," said President & GM Mike Murray.

Price takes over after John McLean was unable to continue in his role due to unforeseen circumstances.

"I would like to thank the Ice Bears for everything they have done for me as a player within the organization and their role in helping me make this transition into coaching," Price added. "Knoxville will always be a special place for me in my career. I have been thinking about making this transition for a couple of years now, and it is very humbling for me to even be considered for this position. I also want to thank Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris and Rod both for helping me get to this point in my career and bringing me on in the Ice Flyers organization."

