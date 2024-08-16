Previewing the 2nd Half of the #WNBA Season: Queens of the Court, Presented by AT&T

Sheryl Swoopes and Jordan Robinson are back with another episode of Queens of the Court. This week, Swoopes and Robinson are diving into the second half of the season, predicting who makes the playoffs, and who is going to elevate their game with 6 weeks left in the regular season. New episodes drop EVERY Tuesday breaking down what's happening around the WNBA, life, and more! Subscribe here: https://link.chtbl.com/Queens_YT

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

