Preview: Tucson vs. Texas

May 2, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Pacific Division Finals, Game 1

Tucson (3-1) vs. Texas (3-1)

Series: Tied, 0-0

7:05 PM PST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #45 Peter MacDougall, #42 Corey Syvret

Linesmen: #58 Colin Besch, #60 Libor Suchanek

SERIES SO FAR: The Roadrunners and Stars, who finished atop the Pacific Division at first-place and second-place respectively, each eliminated their first round opponents in four games. Both clubs received points from 14 different players, and carried out series-clinching victories with shutout performances from their goaltenders. In four regular season meetings against the Stars, the Roadrunners posted a 3-1-0-0 record.

NO GOALS ALLOWED: Both teams enter tonight's series opener playing a combined 249:51 minutes of shutout hockey; Tucson without a goal allowed in 121:32 and Texas in 128:19. Adin Hill, riding consecutive shutouts, has not surrendered a goal in his last 122:23 minutes of action. Mike McKenna has been just as solid for the Stars, he's held opponents scoreless for his last 132:25 minutes of play.

FEELING GOOD AFTER 40: The Roadrunners are 26-1-0-1 this season when entering the third period with a lead. They finished the second period up on the scoreboard in three of their four first round games played against San Jose, winning each time. Can Tucson build, hold, and finish another lead tonight?

PROJECTED LINEUP: The team held a morning skate at Tucson Arena ahead of tonight's game. Per club policy, specifics regarding the team's lineup will not be published until 6:45 PM.

FORWARDS: (TBA)

DEFENSEMEN: (TBA)

GOALTENDERS: (TBA)

STROME ON POINT: Dylan Strome, with eight points (3G, 5A), enters the night tied for the league lead in playoff scoring. In seven games played with the Roadrunners since being re-assigned from the Arizona Coyotes for the Calder Cup Playoffs on April 8, he's registered a point in every contest, totaling 11 (3G, 8A) during that span.

THEY SAID IT: "They're a fast-paced group; they've got a lot of depth. They're a team that likes to play with the puck, and they have a number of dynamic forwards along with a group of steady defensemen. They also have a goalie that's playing extremely well right now. They have a lot of talent over there that we need to be prepared for." - Andrew Campbell, on the Texas Stars

OVERTIME STARS: No other team in the AHL had more overtime victories than the Texas during the regular season, which totaled 11. The Roadrunners' 10 was the second-highest total, two of which came against the Stars. Tucson has yet to play in a postseason overtime game; Texas won both games that extended to overtime in their first round series against the Ontario Reign.

SCHEDULE/RESULTS:

GAME 1: Wednesday, May 2 - Texas at Tucson - 7:05 PM - TICKETS

GAME 2: Friday, May 4 - Texas at Tucson - 7:05 PM - TICKETS

GAME 3: Monday, May 7 - Tucson at Texas - 7:00 PM

GAME 4: Wednesday, May 9 - Tucson at Texas - 7:00 PM

GAME 5: Friday, May 11 - Tucson at Texas - 7:00 PM

GAME 6: Sunday, May 13 - Texas at Tucson - 7:05 PM - TICKETS

GAME 7: Monday, May 14 - Texas at Tucson - 7:05 PM - TICKETS

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE: You can catch tonight's action on AHL Live. Roadrunners play-by-play broadcaster Tom Callahan, along with color commentator Tim Gassen will have the radio call on AM 1450 Fox Sports Tucson. Radio coverage begins at 6:50 PM.

