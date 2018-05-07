Preview: Tucson at Texas

Pacific Division Finals, Game 3

Tucson (4-2) at Texas (4-2)

Series: Tied, 1-1

7:05 PM PST, H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Cedar Park, Texas

Referees: #49 Reid Anderson, #3 Mitch Dunning

Linesmen: #86 Lucas Bisbee, #67 Travis Gawryletz

SERIES SO FAR: The teams split the first two games of the series at Tucson Arena; the Roadrunners winning 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday, the Stars responding with a 4-1 victory on Friday. Both goaltenders, Adin Hill and Mike McKenna, have only allowed three goals each so far; Hill having faced a combined 54 shots, McKenna 69. Dylan Strome leads all players in the series with 12 shots on goal. Michael Bunting (2) and Lane Pederson have accounted for the Roadrunners' three goals scored.

GETTING ON THE BOARD: Neither the Roadrunners or Stars have lost a game in the playoffs this year when scoring first goal of a contest. Tucson, which has netted the first goal in four of its six postseason games played, is 4-0 when doing so. Texas is 3-0 when getting the first hand on their opponents.

HELLO, TEXAS: The Roadrunners won each of their two regular season games played at Texas's H-E-B Center. Tucson earned a 5-2 victory on February 9, which was the club's first-ever road win against the Stars, and a 2-1 overtime victory on February 10.

PROJECTED LINEUP: The team held a morning skate at the H-E-B Center ahead of tonight's game. Per club policy, specifics regarding the team's lineup will not be published until 4:45 PM.

FORWARDS: (TBA)

DEFENSEMEN: (TBA)

GOALTENDERS: (TBA)

THREE-IN-FOUR: Hot goaltending has been heavily featured through the series' first two games. In each of their last four appearances dating back to the first round, Adin Hill and Mike McKenna have surrendered just three goals apiece. Hill has stopped 97-of-100 (.970 SV%, 0.73 GAA) during that span, McKenna 157-of-160 (.957 SV%, 0.70 GAA).

THEY SAID IT: "We're just trying to put that last game behind us, move forward and learn from it. They got a lot of what we gave them on Friday, they're a good hockey team, and they're going to put them in when you give them chances. We've got to be more detail-oriented in our own zone, and our own goals will come. I think everyone's excited for Game 3 and ready to go." - Lane Pederson, on moving forward in the series.

SHOTS APLENTY: With eight shots registered Friday night, Dylan Strome now has a total of 12 in the series. His 23 shots through the Roadrunners' first six playoff games leads all rookies. Strome, however, has been held without a point in the first two contests of the second round after registering eight (3G, 5A) in four games against the San Jose Barracuda. Strome's eight payoff points also ranks first among rookies; can he find the score sheet tonight in Texas?

SCHEDULE/RESULTS:

GAME 1: Wednesday, May 2 - Texas (1) at Tucson (2) F/OT

GAME 2: Friday, May 4 - Texas (4) at Tucson (1)

GAME 3: Monday, May 7 - Tucson at Texas - 7:00 PM

GAME 4: Wednesday, May 9 - Tucson at Texas - 7:00 PM

GAME 5: Friday, May 11 - Tucson at Texas - 7:00 PM

GAME 6: Sunday, May 13 - Texas at Tucson - 7:05 PM

GAME 7: Monday, May 14 - Texas at Tucson - 7:05 PM

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE: You can catch tonight's action on AHL Live. Roadrunners play-by-play broadcaster Tom Callahan will have the radio call on AM 1450 Fox Sports Tucson. Radio coverage begins at 4:45 PM.

