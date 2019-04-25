Preview of Division Finals of 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs Presented by SmileDirectClub

North Division Finals (Best of Seven)

#1 Newfoundland Growlers vs. #3 Manchester Monarchs

Newfoundland and Manchester will meet in the North Division Finals looking to secure a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Growlers, who captured the regular-season division title in their first season of existence, defeated Brampton 4 games to 2 in the North Division Semifinals. Each of Newfoundland's wins in the series came by one goal, with three of the victories coming in overtime. Scott Pooley scored a team-leading three goals in the series against the Beast while Michael Garteig went 4-2 with a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Manchester defeated Adirondack 4 games to 1 in the North Division Semifinals, averaging a league-best 4.60 goals per game in the process. Kevin Dufour led the Monarchs in the opening round with five goals, while Pierre-Luc Mercier paced the club with eight points (2g-6a). Charles Williams went 4-1 with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage.

During the regular season, Newfoundland went 7-0-1 against the Monarchs while Manchester was 1-6-1. Brady Ferguson paced the Growlers with 13 points (7g-6a) while Garteig went 6-0-1 in the season series with a 1.55 goals-against average and a save percentage of .956. The Monarchs were led by David Kolomatis, who tallied five points (0g-5a).

Game 1 - Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland

Game 2 - Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET at Manchester

Game 4 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7 p.m. ET at Manchester

Game 5 - Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET at Manchester (If Necessary) - game to be played at The Rinks at Exeter

Game 6 - Monday, May 6 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)

South Division Finals (Best of Seven)

#1 Florida Everblades vs. #2 Orlando Solar Bears

For the third postseason in a row, and the fourth time in the last five years, Sunshine State rivals Florida and Orlando meet in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Everblades have won each of the three previous meetings in the 2015 East Division Semifinals, the 2017 South Division Semifinals and the 2018 South Division Finals.

Florida is coming off a 4 games to 2 victory over Jacksonville in the South Division Semifinals. The Everblades were led in the series by Blake Winiecki's five goals, while his eight points were tied with John McCarron (3g-5a) and Ben Masella (2g-6a) for the team lead. Callum Booth and Jeremy Helvig both saw time in goal during the series for the Everblades, with Booth winning the final two games, allowing a total of two goals in the process.

Orlando eliminated South Carolina 4 games to 1 in the opening round, winning the final four games of the series. Hunter Fejes led the Solar Bears in the series with four goals and five points while Connor Ingram went 4-1 with a 1.64 goals-against average and a .947 save percentage.

Both teams posted a 6-3-3 record in the regular-season series. Each of the final three games in the head-to-head series, and six of 12 overall, were decided beyond regulation. McCarron led Florida against the Solar Bears with seven goals and 11 points while Orlando was led by Mathieu Foget (4g-7a) and Michael Brodzinski (3g-8a) with 11 points each.

Game 1 - Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 2 - Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET at Orlando

Game 4 - Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET at Orlando

Game 5 - Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET at Orlando (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Central Division Finals (Best of Seven)

#1 Cincinnati Cyclones vs. #2 Toledo Walleye

For the first time since 2013, Buckeye State rivals Cincinnati and Toledo meet in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Cyclones prevailed 4 games to 2 in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the last postseason meeting between the teams.

Cincinnati, which tied ECHL records for most home wins (30) and fewest home regulation losses (2) in the regular season, advanced to the second round for the first time since 2014 following a 4 games to 2 win over Kalamazoo in the Central Division Semifinals. Jesse Schultz, the 2018-19 ECHL Most Valuable Player, scored a team-high three goals in the opening round while ECHL Goaltender of the Year Michael Houser posted a 4-2 record with one shutout, a 2.02 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.

Toledo, which defeated Fort Wayne in six games in its opening series, is in the second round for the third straight year and the fourth time in the last five seasons. Dylan Sadowy, who posted a hat trick in the series-clinching win, led Toledo against the Komets with eight points (4g-4a). In goal, Pat Nagle was 4-2 and ranks second in the postseason with a 1.59 goals-against average and fifth with a .940 save percentage.

The Cyclones went 5-2-2 against Toledo during the regular season while the Walleye were 4-5-0 against Cincinnati. Vasili Glotov led Cincinnati with five goals with Brady Vail adding a team-leading nine points (3g-6a). Sadowy was Toledo's top offensive threat in the season series with three goals and six points.

Game 1 - Thursday, April 25 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati

Game 2 - Saturday, April 27 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 4 - Friday, May 3 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 5 - Saturday, May 4 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 7 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 8 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

Mountain Division Finals (Best of Seven)

#1 Tulsa Oilers vs. #2 Idaho Steelheads

Tulsa is appearing in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time in team history while Idaho has reached the second round for the second straight year.

The Oilers defeated Kansas City 4 games to 3 in the Mountain Division Semifinals, winning the final two games of the series on home ice. Alex Dostie leads all players in the postseason after one round with nine goals and 13 points, while Stephen Perfetto leads all players with seven assists and ranks second with 11 points.

The Steelheads eliminated Utah in five games in the opening round, winning the final four games of the series in overtime, becoming the first team in ECHL postseason history to win four overtime games in a single series. Henrik Samuelsson led Idaho offensively against the Grizzlies with four goals and six points.

Both teams posted 5-4-1 records in the regular-season series. Adam Pleskach led Tulsa against the Steelheads with seven goals and 14 points while A.J. White (4g-4a) and Brady Norrish (3g-5a) shared the team lead for Idaho with eight points each.

Game 1 - Friday, April 26 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa

Game 2 - Sunday, April 28 at 4:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 30 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 4 - Wednesday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho

Game 5 - Friday, May 3 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Sunday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Monday, May 6 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa (If Necessary)

