Preview of Conference Finals - 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs

Published on May 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Eastern Conference Finals (Best of Seven)

Florida Everblades vs. Wheeling Nailers

Florida and Wheeling meet in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the second time. The Nailers won the only previous matchup, 4 games to 2, in the 2016 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Florida is in the Conference Finals for the 11th time in team history and for the seventh time in the last eight postseasons. The Everblades have advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals seven times (2004, 2005, 2012, 2018, 2022, 2023 and 2024), capturing the Kelly Cup title in 2012, 2022, 2023 and 2024, with both totals ranking as the most in ECHL history. After sweeping Savannah in the South Division Semifinals, Florida eliminated South Carolina in five games in the South Division Finals.

Anthony Romano is tied for the playoff lead through two rounds with eight goals, while his 10 points are tied with Carson Gicewicz (5g-5a) for the team lead. Cole Moberg is tied for third among all defensemen in the playoffs with seven points (1g-6a). Cam Johnson, who is he ECHL all-time leader in postseason wins (65) and shutouts (15), ranks second in the playoffs with a 1.34 goals-against average and is third with a .945 save percentage. Johnson has received the Nick Vitucci Award as ECHL Goaltender of the Year in both 2025 and 2026.

Wheeling captured the North Division regular-season title for the first time since 2003-04 before defeating Reading 4 games to 1 in the North Division Semifinals and Maine 4 games to 3 in the North Division Finals. The home team won each game in the series against the Mariners.

Ryan McAllister paces the Nailers in the playoffs, and is tied for seventh in the postseason, with 11 points (4g-7a) through 12 games. Brayden Edwards' 10 points (3g-7a) are tied for the lead among rookies in the playoffs while Zach Urdahl's five goals are tied for the lead among first-year players. Taylor Gauthier, the 2024 recipient of the Nick Vitucci Award, is fifth with a 1.86 goals-against average and sixth with a .934 goals-against average to go along with a playoff-leading three shutouts.

The winner of the Eastern Conference Finals receives the E.A. "Bud" Gingher Memorial Trophy. The trophy is named in recognition of E.A. "Bud" Gingher, who was Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors from 1992-95. Gingher, who passed away in 2002, co-founded the Dayton Bombers in 1991 and owned the team for seven seasons, serving as President and Governor until selling the team in 1998. Gingher was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2010.

Game 1 - Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 2 - Saturday, May 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 4 - Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 5 - Saturday, May 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Western Conference Finals (Best of Seven)

Kansas City Mavericks vs. Fort Wayne Komets

The two best road teams in the regular season meet with a berth in the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals on the line. Kansas City was a league-best 28-4-4 away from home in the regular season while Fort Wayne went 25-4-7.

Kansas City, which is appearing in the Conference Finals for the third consecutive season, went 55-12-5 in the regular season to capture the Mountain Division title for the third season in a row and the Brabham Cup as regular-season champions for the second time in three seasons. The Mavericks have won all eight of their playoff games to this point, with sweeps over Tahoe in the Mountain Division Semifinals and Allen in the Mountain Division Finals.

Bobo Carpenter is tied for the playoff lead with eight goals, and his 10 points are tied for the team lead with Jack Randl (2g-8a). Jackson Jutting leads rookies through the first two rounds with six goals with his seven points tied for fifth among first-year players. Dylan Wells leads goaltenders with a 1.18 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage in four appearances while All-ECHL Second Team selection Jack LaFontaine ranks sixth with a 2.01 goals-against average in his four outings.

The Komets went 45-17-10 in the regular season, earning their first division title in 10 years. Fort Wayne is appearing in the Conference Finals for the fourth time in team history (2016, 2018, 2021 and 2026).

Fort Wayne eliminated Indy 4 games to 1 in the Central Division Semifinals before defeating Toledo in six games in the Central Division Finals. Austin Magera is second through two rounds with 15 points (6g-9a) and is tied for second along with teammate William Dufour with nine assists. Samuel Jonsson is 6-1 in seven appearances, ranking second with a .947 saves percentage, third with a 1.71 goals-against average and tied for second with two shutouts. Nathaniel Day is 2-2 in his four outings with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.

The winner of the Western Conference Finals receives the Bruce Taylor Trophy. The trophy is named in recognition of Bruce Taylor, who was the founding father of the West Coast Hockey League. In the early 1990s, Taylor purchased teams in Fresno, Reno and Bakersfield and in 1995 joined them with teams in Anchorage, Fairbanks and San Diego to form the West Coast Hockey League. The Taylor Cup was presented to the playoff champion in the WCHL from the league's inaugural season in 1995-96 until the league ceased operations following the 2002-03 season. Taylor's ownership in hockey began in 1983 with the purchase of the Burnaby Bluehawks of the British Columbia Junior Hockey League and continued with the purchase of the Richmond Sockeyes in the BCJHL and the New Westminster Royals in the BCJHL.

Game 1 - Friday, May 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 2 - Saturday, May 23 at 6:05 p.m. CT Kansas City

Game 3 - Monday, May 25 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Tuesday, May 26 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 5 - Sunday, May 31 at 5:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, June 2 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, June 3 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)







ECHL Stories from May 21, 2026

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