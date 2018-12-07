Preview: Mayhem vs. Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (Game 17)

MACON, GA- Friday Night Fights

For two weeks now, the Mayhem have been tied with the Birmingham Bulls for first place in the SPHL. Sweeping the Rail Yard Dawgs on the road last weekend allowed them to remain in that position, and the Dawgs helped the Mayhem maintain their spot last night with a 4-2 victory over the Bulls. While Birmingham still holds the tie-breaker, they now have only one game in hand on the Mayhem, who can pass them tonight and claim sole possession of first place with the right chain of events.

Claiming four points in Roanoke last weekend was huge for the Mayhem, who were closing out a grueling month of November in which they played 11 games and were on the road every single Friday night (5). They will now kick off a six-game home stand, with tonight's adversaries the same as last weekend's. Roanoke makes its first trip to the Macon Centreplex this season, looking to tip the scales in the head-to-head series.

The Matchup

The Rail Yard Dawgs have not visited Macon since March 9th of 2018. They've had difficulties against the Mayhem this season, dropping all three of their games against them at the Berglund Center in regulation. Despite the 0-3-0 head-to-head record, Roanoke has given the Mayhem a run for their money and has outshot them in two of three occasions. The Dawgs have also fared better on the road this season than they have at home, and they were one of the only teams to manage a .500 record against the Mayhem in this building in 2017-18. Most dauntingly of all, Roanoke is coming off a 4-2 home victory over the first-place Bulls last night, and will be seeking to carry their momentum into tonight's contest against the other first-place squad.

The Home Stretch

At long last, the Mayhem will be undertaking a colossal home stand in December after a road-riddled November. There will be a home game every Friday and Saturday night until Christmas, with the Mayhem hosting the likes of Roanoke, Fayetteville, and Pensacola. On home ice this season, Macon is 5-1-1 and is outscoring their opponents 23-16. This six-game stretch will provide ample opportunity for the Mayhem to maintain their place atop the SPHL standings, as Birmingham and Peoria will both have a road-packed month ahead of them.

70s Night / Star Wars Night

Tonight the Mayhem kick off their busiest home month of the season with 70s/Disco Night, where fans from the baby boomer and x generations can re-live the glory days of disco and legendary bands like The Who, Queen, The Rolling Stones, and more. Tomorrow, December 8th, the Mayhem will wrap up a four-game stretch against Roanoke on Star Wars Night, where fans can tap into their inner Jedi and join the Mayhem in their fight against the dark side. Puck drops at 7:35 pm ET both nights.

