Preview: Mayhem vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers (Game 34)

An Ill Turn

Saturday night's game in Peoria against the first-place Rivermen was executed to near perfection for the first 39+ minutes of the contest. The Mayhem led 2-0 and were merely a period away from defeating a nearly undefeated team on its home ice this season, but a last-minute second period goal scored by Peoria Captain Alec Hagaman, which incidentally led to a Mayhem penalty, completely turned the tide of the game.

The Rivermen rode the momentum scored by Hagaman into the closing 20 minutes, and seized control of the game with four third period strikes. It was a demoralizing way to finish such a hard-fought series, but despite the 5-2 final score from Saturday night's game, Mayhem Head Coach Ryan Michel described the team's performance as "stellar until the end of the second period." Macon clearly frustrated the top squad in the SPHL for the bulk of the weekend, and will look to continue its hard work against three formidable opponents in as many nights at the Macon Centreplex.

The Matchup

The Mayhem kick off a four-game home stand with a busy weekend against three different opponents. Tonight's matchup will feature the Pensacola Ice Flyers, a team sitting firmly in third place in the SPHL. They remain one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing just 71 goals in 30 games played (2.37 goals against per game). Macon's last outing with Rod Aldoff and company was a road tilt at the tail end of a home-and-home series which saw the Mayhem secure three points out of four. The Mayhem rallied late to tie the Flyers in overtime in game two, but ultimately fell 2-1 at The Hangar.

More overtime hockey is a distinct possibility tonight. The Ice Flyers have gone to extra time in three consecutive tilts, and six of their last eight. They have certainly been frustrated over that span, losing five extra-time games in a row with their last OT victory coming against Macon back on January 4th. While they have dropped three straight, it is important to note that the Ice Flyers have not failed to secure at least a point in a game since their last trip to the Centreplex on January 3rd, putting them on a season-high eight-game point streak.

Arfelt to Debut

Defenseman Oscar Arflet will make his Mayhem debut tonight, having just moved to Macon following his trade from the Fayetteville Marksmen. He was a highly coveted component of the exchange involving Stathis Soumelidis and Jarret Kup, two players who Coach Michel would not part with lightly. However, his poise at the blue line, his right-handed shot, and his smooth skating abilities promise to make a substantial impact on the team. Arfelt will sport the #67 for the Mayhem.

Brett Johnson and Beau McCue are not expected to suit up for the Mayhem this weekend. Johnson will likely not play due to personal reasons, and McCue remains with the Rapid City Rush in the ECHL for the time being.

College Night / First Responders Night / Pack the Plex

Tonight, the Mayhem kick off a three-game weekend against three different opponents. It is College Night at the Macon Centreplex; $10 tickets are available to college students who show a college ID. Tomorrow, the Mayhem will honor first responders in the Middle Georgia community with $10 tickets and a pre-game Touch-A-Truck in the parking lot, and Saturday will mark the team's first-ever $6 ticket night. All general admission seats on Pack the Plex Night are only $6, and can be purchased via the Mayhem website or at the box office. The team will also be wearing specialty Nickelodeon jerseys with a Double Dare focus on Saturday, which will be sold at a live auction in the Centreplex lobby following the game.

