Preview: Mayhem vs. Pensacola Ice Flyers (Game 21)

Mayhem Dictate Tempo on Saturday Night

Last Saturday night went almost as well as the Mayhem could have hoped for, both in terms of the on-ice result and the promotional festivities. Not only did they control the game and emerge with a 5-1 victory against the stingy Pensacola Ice Flyers, but they also accumulated more teddy bears than they had done in the previous two years combined, gathering 2,519 stuffed toys for local children's hospitals and homeless shelters.

Saturday was also the highest-attended game of the season, with nearly 2,300 fans infiltrating the Centreplex to witness the historic night. The specialty jersey auction preceded the game, with thousands of dollars raised to also benefit local charities. Though six days have passed, following up a night like this is never easy, no less when facing the same opponent.

The Matchup

Pensacola has dropped three straight now and has scored a total of just three goals over that span. Their offense has severely struggled to deliver at even strength, having scored only once at 5-on-5 in their last three tilts. The Mayhem are still--by far--the best in the league at keeping the puck out of their net. They've allowed a paltry 2.05 goals-per-game, with the next-best being Birmingham's 2.32. This combination does not bode well for Pensacola, as they have fought hard to claw themselves out of this drought. Though the stats are not on their side tonight, the Ice Flyers will likely have some extra motivation playing against Macon, having just lost to them last Saturday and squaring off against them in back-to-back tilts heading into the holidays.

Traskmaster

Jake Trask is back to his old self. He set a franchise record earlier this season by scoring a point in eight consecutive games, collecting eight goals and four assists over that span. He is now just a game away from tying that record, and can do so tonight against a Pensacola squad which has been at his mercy at times throughout the campaign. In four games played against the Ice Flyers, Trask has tallied three goals and two assists. He was a candidate to score a natural hat trick last weekend in the second period, and even with that possibility looming, he continued to set up teammates with scoring chances left and right. As strong as Pensacola has been defensively this season, they will be hard-pressed to cool him off.

Teacher Appreciation Night / Harry Potter Night

The Mayhem appreciate the hard work put in by the educators of our community. Therefore, the Mayhem are offering $10 tickets for all school faculty and staff in recognition of Teacher Appreciation Night on Friday. Anyone seeking to take advantage of this offer are kindly asked to bring a valid school ID to the Macon Centreplex Box Office. Teacher Appreciation Night is presented by Kinetix.

Tomorrow's game is Harry Potter Night, where fans can tap into their inner witch or wizard and enjoy a night featuring JK Rowling's epic tale. Fans can choose between each of the four Hogwarts Houses, including Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff, and can take their seats according to which House they belong. Gryffindors will be seated in Sections 107 & 108, Slyterins will be seated in Sections 109 & 110, Ravenclaws will be seated in Sections 120 & 121, and Hufflepuffs will be seated in Sections 122 & 123.

