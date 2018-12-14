Preview: Mayhem vs. Fayetteville Marksmen (Game 19)

Mayhem Split Home Series vs. Roanoke

The Mayhem could not remain unbeaten by the Rail Yard Dawgs last weekend, finally being bested by their Virginia rivals in a 4-2 outcome on Saturday night. It was the first time all season the Mayhem had lost a game after outshooting their opponents.

Having been held silent for most of the night and trailing by two goals for a vast period of time, the Mayhem mustered a second period rally and tied the game by scoring twice within 2:42. It appeared as though they would enter the third period with the score tied, but a Dillon Fox snipe in the final minute of the middle frame on a delayed penalty proved costly for the Mayhem, who could not come from behind to tie the game in the closing 20 minutes.

Despite not reaching the five-game winning streak they were seeking, the Mayhem are still optimistic with four consecutive home games on the horizon, the first of which is with a team against whom they've had great success recently.

The Matchup

Like Roanoke, the Fayetteville Marksmen have struggled winning tight games against the Mayhem this season. Macon has managed a 3-0-0 record against them, but every tilt was closely contested until the very end. More importantly, the Mayhem have not seen the Marksmen since November 3rd. Since then, Fayetteville rapidly ascended through the SPHL power rankings by sweeping the Peoria Rivermen, and they have become one of the most potent offensive squads in the league. They rank third in goals-per-game, averaging 3.41, substantially higher than the Mayhem's 3.06. Their top scorer, Travis Jeke, leads all SPHL defensemen in points with 16 (5 G, 11 A) in 17 games played.

On the other hand, Macon has allowed the fewest goals-per-game in the SPHL, while Fayetteville has allowed the most. The Mayhem's defense and goaltending have propelled them to the top of the SPHL leaderboards, while Fayetteville has won most of its games through overwhelming offense. Tonight's matchup features a red-hot attack countered by a rock-solid defense, with both sides coming off a loss on home ice.

Chemello's Return

Michael Chemello has returned to the fold after a ten-game stretch with the Elmira Enforcers in the Federal Hockey League. While there, Chemello flourished and averaged a point per game, scoring five goals and five assists. He had played in six games with the Mayhem earlier this season, tallying two goals in the process. Chemello will likely line up alongside Justin Levac and John Siemer to start, filling in for the injured Dakota Klecha. Chemello's last game with the Mayhem was back on November 3rd of 2018, when he scored an insurance goal in a road victory over Fayetteville.

Youth Sports Night / Teddy Bear Toss

Tonight the Mayhem have invited all youth sports teams in the Central Georgia Area to enjoy a night of fun. Youth sports are very important to the Mayhem, who were all young athletes at one point and would not be where they are today without help from youth sports programs. Therefore, the Mayhem are excited to dedicate tonight's game to youth sports.

Tomorrow night's game is Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Society Garden. Fans are asked to bring teddy bears to the arena and toss them onto the ice after the Mayhem score their first goal. The bears will be donated to the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital in Macon. The Mayhem will also be wearing specialty, Christmas-themed jerseys, and invite all fans to wear their ugliest Christmas sweater to the game. The jerseys worn by the players will be sold at a live auction in the lobby of the Macon Centreplex following the game. Puck drops at 7:35 pm ET both nights.

