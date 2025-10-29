PREVIEW: Forge and Cavalry Battle for Second CPL Final Ticket: CPL Newsroom by Volkswagen
Published on October 29, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC YouTube Video
-- : OneSoccer
Check out the Forge FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from October 29, 2025
- Atlético Celebrate 30,000 Meals Allocated to Caldwell Family Centre - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forge FC Stories
- Forge FC's Hoce Massunda Nominated for CPL Best Canadian U-21 Player Award
- Forge FC's Jassem Koleilat Nominated for CPL Golden Glove Award
- Forge FC to Host 2025 CPL Contender Semifinal
- Forge FC Clinch 2025 Canadian Premier League Shield, Earn 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Berth
- Forge FC Poised to Clinch 2025 CPL Shield Saturday