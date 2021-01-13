Preview: Florida Hosts Jacksonville for a Midweek Clash

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (8-3-0-0) play host to the Jacksonville Icemen (3-6-1-0) tonight at Hertz Arena. This will be the fifth encounter between the Blades and the Icemen with Florida having won three of four matchups so far.

Everblades forward Cameron Hebig takes a six-game point streak with him into tonight's contest. The 23-year-old has put up two goals and six assists over the last six contests and is tied for the ECHL lead with 13 points (4g-9a).

The Blades enter tonight's action with the top offensive attack in the ECHL. Florida is tops in the league with 4.45 goals per game and a 21.6 power-play percentage.

The Icemen are coming off a 4-1 victory over Orlando on Saturday. Prior to the weekend win, Jacksonville had lost three straight, including a Jan. 6 loss to the Everblades at Hertz Arena.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

