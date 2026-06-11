Preview: Colorado Rapids 2 Journey to Face Ventura County FC

Published on June 11, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (0-9-4, 4 pts., 14th West) hit the road to meet Ventura County FC 2 (6-5-4, 25 pts., 5th West) on Saturday, June 13. Kickoff at William Rolland Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Rapids 2 gear up for this weekend's matchup after gaining a point from their draw with St. Louis CITY2 last Saturday. Starting the match on the front foot, Colorado was rewarded for their hard work in the 34th minute after finding themselves in a prime position just outside the box. Receiving a stolen ball from the St. Louis defense, Sydney Wathuta pivoted to slot a pass to a wide-open Josh Copeland. Taking a touch forward, Copeland cracked a shot into the upper net for his third goal of the season.

Several minutes before halftime, CITY2's Palmer Ault created a scoring opportunity in front of goal to put St. Louis on the board, sending the teams into the break tied 1-1.

The second half saw chances at both ends of the pitch as each side searched for the go-ahead goal. Rapids 2's defense stood firm against St. Louis' attack, while goalkeeper Kendall Starks came up with several key saves to keep the match level. With neither team able to find a winner, the contest ended in a draw and moved to a shootout where St. Louis claimed the extra point.

Copeland's strike continued his strong run against St. Louis CITY2 with three of his four goal contributions this season coming against the club. He now leads the team in goal contributions and is tied with Donavan Phillip for most goals in this year's campaign. With his second assist of the season, Wathuta moves into sole possession of the team lead in assists.

Waiting for Colorado is a Ventura County FC side that recently put on a dominant performance to hand Houston Dynamo 2 their first loss of the season. After a scoreless first half, VCFC unleashed a wave of goals in 15 minutes, giving them a 3-0 lead to keep. Though Houston managed to tuck away a goal in the 72nd minute, Ventura County FC held on to win 3-1. VCFC's Dylan Vanney and Julian Placias both stood out in the match, with Vanney recording two assists and a goal, while Placias added a goal and an assist.

In their last matchup on October 5, 2025, Colorado defeated Ventura County FC to close out the regular season and secure third place in the Western Conference standings ahead of their playoff push. Goals by James Cameron and Antony García helped Rapids 2 clinch their position, allowing them to host for the first round of playoffs and select their opponent for the quarterfinals.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 11, 2026

Preview: Colorado Rapids 2 Journey to Face Ventura County FC - Colorado Rapids 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.