Preview: Chicago Red Stars vs. Racing Louisville FC

May 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars (5-4-1, 16 pts) look to bounce back after suffering their first loss on the road last weekend to Gotham FC. The club returns to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL, to take on Racing Louisville FC (1-2-6, 9 pts) for the team's Pride Night celebration. The first 1000 fans in attendance this weekend will receive a Chicago Red Stars branded Pride Night fanny pack.

Where to Watch

Broadcast: ION

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago lost their first road match to NJ/NY Gotham FC, 2-1

LOU: Louisville tied with the Kansas City Current, 3-3, in dramatic fashion

Storylines

Central Division Contest: Although this is the first matchup between Chicago and Louisville this season, the two teams are not strangers. Last season, the clubs faced off four times, twice in Challenge Cup play and twice in the regular season. Of those four matchups, Louisville walked away with three wins over Chicago, with the Red Stars only securing points in the teams' last meeting in September when the Red Stars won 1-0. The winning team, in each of the last five meetings between the two sides, has kept a clean sheet against their rival. Chicago heads into this weekend's match ahead on the NWSL table with 15 points to Louisville's 9, though the stats say the two sides are closer than the six points that separates them. Chicago enters the weekend with 15 goals scored and 14 allowed, while Louisville has scored 14 goals and allowed 12. Of their goals scored, Chicago has seven at home and Louisville has six on the road. Louisville has the advantage of refusing to lose, however, with only two losses on their record compared to Chicago's four. Both sides are nearly tied in goals average goals per game (1.5 for Chicago and 1.56 for Louisville) and both have scored one penalty goal this season off two attempts. Chicago does have the advantage of converting big chance opportunities (40.9% to 30.8%) with both teams having 22 big chance opportunities so far this season.

Penelope Powering Up: After a slow start to the season, Penelope Hocking seems to be coming into form for the Red Stars. The second-year forward has scored a goal in each of the Red Stars' last three matches, making it the longest scoring streak in the California native's young career. It can be said that Hocking's success can be attributed to moving to a more central role in the Red Stars' formation, where previously the forward played out on the wings. Following the loss against Gotham FC, Hocking noted to media that she requested to play centrally as that was where she found her success in college. In 2021, Hocking became USC's leading goal scorer with 54 goals, breaking the previous record of 48 goals that stood for 21 years. #WithTheStars, Hocking has scored eight career goals across all competitions, making her the third highest goal scorer for the Red Stars behind Shea Groom (33) and Mallory Swanson (32). Hocking ended her rookie campaign tied for second goals scored with three behind Ella Stevens and Bianca St-Georges, who had four goals each. Ten matches into the season, and over the last three matches, Hocking has tied her goal total from last season and is certainly in the form to contribute more to the Red Stars' attack.

Pack the Marshmallows: Chicago Red Stars, Natalia Kuikka (FIN), Sydney Schneider (JAM), Sam Staab (USA) and Mallory Swanson (USA), will all head to national team camp for the upcoming international break. Staab receives her first call up to the US Women's National Team after an impressive start to the season that includes inclusion in the March/April NWSL Best XI team of the month, breaking the NWSL record for consecutive starts and then reaching the milestone of 100 consecutive starts, not to mention two assists on the season to boot. Kuikka joins Finland for two matches against the Netherlands in qualifying play for the 2025 Women's European Championship. Schneider gets her first call to join Jamaica this year, with her previous inclusion with the Reggae Girlz coming in September of 2023. Swanson, joins her club teammate, on the USWNT, a third call up for Swanson this season. The USWNT take on Korea Republic June 1 and 4.

