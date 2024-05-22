Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Forge FC May 25

May 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa is undefeated and top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table after a successful two-match road trip to British Colombia. This weekend Atleti hosts defending CPL champions Forge FC (KO 3pm ET, live on OneSoccer) at TD Place, a pivotal clash at the quarter-mark of the 2024 campaign. It's Toonie Hot Dog day and the return of the 'world-famous' Weiner Dog race at half-time.

Here's everything you need to know before Saturday's clash in Ottawa.

Atlético Ottawa is unbeaten in all competitions at the start of the 2024 season (5-3-0).

Atlético overcame a stubborn Pacific FC with a 1-0 victory on Vancouver Island last Friday.

Striker Rubén del Campo made four goals from his last four CPL starts, scoring the only goal of the match with a powerful left-footed effort in the first half.

Del Campo's four goals have all broken the deadlock (vs Halifax, Valour, Vancouver and Pacific).

The win moved Ottawa three points clear of Pacific at the top of the table.

This was Pacific's first defeat and their first goal conceded in the league this year.

Del Campo has been named to the CPL 'Team of the Week' for the second time this season, whilst tenacious midfielder Manny Aparicio received his third nomination.

Del Campo leads the league in goals (4).

Midfielder Manny Aparicio leads the league in tackles won (18), recoveries (42) and duels won (42). He is also second for interceptions (12).

Forge FC currently sits in 4th place in the CPL table, with a game in hand, and has amassed 10 points from five matches (3-1-1).

Head Coach Bobby Smyrniotis' side remains one of the most attacking and creative sides in the league, with Tristan Borges lead-leader in assists (4).

Forge has never conceded a goal at TD Place.

Ottawa returns to TD Place on Saturday, May 25, as the Toonie Hot Dog match returns.

Atlético clashes with Forge FC for the first time this season (KO 3pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

May 25 was recently declared "World Football Day" by the United Nations.

This match marks the return of Atlético's world-famous wiener dog race.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 2W-3D-11L; 9 goals scored, 30 goals conceded.

Canadian Premier League Stories from May 22, 2024

