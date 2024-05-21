Press Conference Following Fargo's 3-1 Win to Clinch 2024 Clark Cup Championship.
May 21, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Fargo Force YouTube Video
Leo Gruba, Mac Swanson, Head Coach Brett Skinner and Hampton Slukynsky.
Check out the Fargo Force Statistics
