Presidents Cup Playoffs Round 1 this Week

April 11, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Your Huntsville Havoc have locked down the #2 seed in the SPHL standings, and will be taking on the #7 Evansville Thunderbolts in Round 1 of the 2022 Presidents Cup Playoffs! Below is the schedule for this week's best 2 out of 3 series:

Game 1 - Thursday, April 14 at Huntsville - 7:00 pm (at Von Braun Center)

Game 2 - Saturday, April 16 at Evansville - 7:00 pm (at Swonder Ice Arena)

Game 3 - Sunday, April 17 at Huntsville - 7:00 pm (if necessary, at Von Braun Center)

Tickets for Game 1 on Thursday 4/14 are on-sale NOW through the Havoc Office (256-518-6160), in-person at the VBC Box Office, and online via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for Home Playoff Game B are also on-sale now, but are only available through Ticketmaster or at the VBC Box Office. These are the only two outlets to purchase until Home Game B is confirmed to take place. Game B tickets will either be good for the if necessary Game 3 on Sunday 4/17, or the first home game of Round 2. A full refund will be given should neither game take place.

Come out and support your Huntsville Havoc in their quest for a 4th Presidents Cup Championship!

2022-23 Season Tickets

Season tickets for the Havoc's 19th season of play are on-sale now on huntsvillehavoc.com/seasontickets! Fill out the form and a member of the Havoc Staff will reach out to confirm your request.

Single Game Tickets

The Pack are back at full capacity! Enjoy Havoc hockey at the VBC this season with 6,000 of your closest friends! Single game tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

Group Outings

Whether you're looking for a group outing with friends, family, or coworkers we have a package tailored perfectly for your needs! Groups of 10+ receive discounted tickets, block seating, and benefits depending on your group size! For more information, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/groups!

Birthday Packages

Come party with Chaos, Rukus, and the Havoc! Our birthday packages are the perfect way to celebrate someone in your life's big day! For more information on this season's birthday packages, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/birthday-packages! HuntsvilleHavoc.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.