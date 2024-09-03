Preseason Tickets on Sale Today

September 3, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







Tickets for the Saint John Sea Dogs preseason game at TD Station against the Charlottetown Islanders this Sunday, September 8th are on sale TODAY!

Visit the Box Office or call (506) 657-1234 to purchase. Box Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday, 10am to 3pm.

Don't forget, Season Tickets Members get complimentary tickets to preseason games played at TD Station. Secure your seats for the 2024-25 season by purchasing or renewing your Season Tickets today.

The 2024-25 season marks an important milestone for the Saint John Sea Dogs, as they celebrate 20 years in the City of Champions. As part of our 20th Anniversary, Season Ticket Members will receive a number of new benefits this season including $20 worth of complimentary 50/50 tickets for the 2024 Home Opener and a complimentary $20 Sea Dogs Store gift card.

For more information on 2024-25 Season Tickets and Member Benefits, visit sjseado.gs/SeasonTickets.

