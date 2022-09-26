Preseason ECHL Board of Governors Meeting Recap
September 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Preseason ECHL Board of Governors Meeting was held last week in Chicago in preparation for the 2022-23 Season.
Game lineups increased to 17 skaters
Beginning with the 2022-23 Season, the Board of Governors approved increasing game lineups to 17 skaters and two goaltenders from the previous limit of 16 skaters and two goaltenders.
COVID-19 Protocol
The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association have agreed to a COVID-19 Protocol for the 2022-23 season.
