Premont's Gonzalez Earns 2021 Matt Beveridge Award

March 22, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Premont Collegiate High School senior pitcher/infielder Jordan Gonzalez is this year's recipient of the Matt Beveridge Award, given annually to an athlete who exemplifies character, courage, leadership and spirit.

Gonzalez is a four-year varsity baseball team member, earning All-District 16-2A as a sophomore second baseman. He also starred on the gridiron and hardwood, taking home multiple All-District honors in football each of the past three seasons and being named the boys basketball team's Most Valuable Player in 2019 and 2020.

In the classroom, Gonzalez shines with a 105.4 grade point average, ranking him first in his class. While at Premont, he carries a full course load at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and attained an Associate degree from Coastal Bend College. He serves as Class President and Student Council Vice President while remaining active in the National Honors Society. In his community, Gonzalez serves as an alter server at St. James Catholic Church in Driscoll and has volunteered with Toys for Tots and other organizations.

The Matt Beveridge Award was established in 2009 to honor the life and legacy of one of the Coastal Bend's most beloved and respected high school athletes. Following his junior year, Matt was diagnosed with cancer. Through two years of treatment, Matt showed tremendous courage battling the disease, inspiring everyone around him.

The Corpus Christi Hooks aim to carry on his legacy each year with the award at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, presented by Whataburger. Finalists are nominated by area high school baseball coaches.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from March 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.