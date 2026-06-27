Prematch: Temwa Chawinga: NWSL Challenge Cup Presented by E.L.F. Cosmetics

Published on June 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







KC Current forward and reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga discusses her contract extension and game plan versus Gotham FC.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 26, 2026

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