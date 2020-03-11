Preliminary Promotional Schedule Unveiled for Missions' 2020 Season

March 11, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio - The San Antonio Missions announced today their preliminary promotional schedule for the 2020 season. The 70-game slate is highlighted by an Easton Corbin July 4 postgame concert, 10 fireworks nights, Christmas in July, a 100th anniversary celebration of the Negro Leagues, and four jersey giveaways.

Country music star Easton Corbin will perform at the Missions' annual H-E-B Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 4 presented by Bud Light, Twin Peaks, Chef's Cut Real Jerky, and Jon Wayne Service Company following their series opener against the Nashville Sounds. Corbin boasts two No. 1 singles, four Top 5 singles, and has garnered multiple awards and nominations during his career.

The Missions will celebrate Christmas in July on Saturday, July 25. The night will include Christmas-themed music and games as well as an appearance from Santa Claus while the team will sport specialty Christmas jerseys designed by the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio.

A celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues will take place on Saturday, June 20. More details will be revealed at a later date.

All dog-lovers are invited to bring their furry friends to Wolff Stadium on four Bark in the Park days throughout the summer presented by North Park Subaru (Sundays May 24, June 21, July 19, and August 23).

The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio will return for a third season in 2020 as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la DiversiÃ³n (Fun Cup). The Missions will morph into their alter-ego for all Thursday home games.

Four jerseys will be given away throughout the campaign to the first 2,000 fans through the gates each night courtesy of McCombs Ford West. Those include a Keston Hiura navy Missions jersey (April 10), a Fernando Tatis Jr. Flying Chanclas jersey (May 15), a Chris Paddack Texas jersey (July 17), and a Rick Sweet white Missions jersey (August 7).

Weekly Promotions

* Sunday Fun Day presented by Circle K. Fans can bring in a receipt from Circle K and receive four infield reserve seats for just $20.

* Monday Family Night at Wolff Stadium presented by H-E-B. Fans can get four box seats for only $24 at the Missions Box Office with a receipt from H-E-B.

* Every Tuesday home game is a Two Dollar Tuesday presented by AARP with $2 parking, $2 sausage wraps, $2 draft beer, and $2 outfield reserve tickets.

* Thursdays at The Wolff are San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers Dollar Nights. Every Thursday the Missions will become the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio and fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, $1 sodas, and $1 draft beers.

* Fireworks will light up the sky following every Saturday home game.

Other promotions include

* Two Education Days are on the schedule. April 13 and April 27 will be day games with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. with science and math being incorporated into the theme of the game so students can receive an educational experience while enjoying a day at the ballpark.

* Five Military Appreciation Nights are spread throughout the 2020 season. The Missions will sport special camouflage jerseys on those Wednesdays, which include April 22, May 27, June 17, July 22, and August 19. On those nights all active and retired military will receive up to four complimentary tickets with a valid military ID.

* Thermal mug giveaway on April 24 presented by 54th Street Restaurant

* May 22-24 is Puffy Taco Weekend. The Missions have declared May 22 as National Puffy Taco Day and will become the San Antonio Puffy Tacos for three games.

* Missions seat cushion giveaway on May 29 presented by San Antonio Water System

* Used Car Night is June 19 presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union

* Flying Chanclas t-shirt giveaway is July 24 presented by Bath Fitter

* Shirt Off Our Back Night is August 21 presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union

All promotions are subject to change. Additional promotions will be announced at a later date.

The 119th season of baseball in San Antonio begins Thursday, April 9, 2020 as the Missions begin their second season as a member of the Pacific Coast League and take on the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Single-game tickets are available for purchase now at the Wolff Stadium box office or online at samissions.com. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

About Easton Corbin

With two No. 1 singles, four Top 5 singles, multiple awards and nominations, performances on some of the biggest stages in the world, and a spot on one of the biggest tours in country music, Carrie Underwood's 2016 The Storyteller Tour, Easton Corbin has made a lasting impression on the country music landscape. He is lauded for his traditional country sound, authentic lyrics and mastery of understatement. American Songwriter says, "Easton Corbin has one of those rare, glorious voices that was made-just made-for singing country music." Easton is known for his signature hits including "A Little More Country Than That," "Roll With It," "Lovin' You Is Fun," and "Baby Be My Love Song" from his No. 1 debuting album About To Get Real, and his emotional "Are You With Me" was the most added song at radio the day it was released.

Corbin's latest Top 5 single "A Girl Like You" garnered rave reviews. Taste of Country picked it as a Critics Pick saying, "It takes a fraction of a second to know Easton Corbin is on to something different with "A Girl Like You.'"

Corbin is currently in the studio finishing new music for his fourth studio album.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 11, 2020

Preliminary Promotional Schedule Unveiled for Missions' 2020 Season - San Antonio Missions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.