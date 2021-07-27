Prelander Berroa Secures Low-A West Pitcher of the Week

July 27, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants starting pitcher Prelander Berroa was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the Low-A West Pitcher of the Week after his dominant performance over the Stockton Ports on Saturday, July 24. Berroa is the third San Jose Giants pitcher to be recognized as Pitcher of the Week, joining fellow starting pitchers Wil Jensen and Kyle Harrison.

Berroa, a hard-throwing right hander acquired by the San Francisco Giants in a trade from the Minnesota Twins in 2019, overpowered the visiting Stockton Ports in his six frames of work, topping out at 99 MPH with his fastball. The Giants would go on to win 8-1 behind Berroa's strong start (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO), as Berroa retired 18 of 19 batters faced. He now leads the Low-A West with a 2.47 ERA.

The San Jose Giants continue their 12-game homestand tonight at Excite Ballpark with six games against the Inland Empire 66ers. For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.