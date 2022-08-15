Prelander Berroa Named TL Pitcher of the Week

Prelander Berroa was selected as the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for August 8-14 it was announced by Minor League Baseball. He was the starting and winning pitcher last Friday night when the Travelers no-hit the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Dickey-Stephens Park. Berroa worked five innings issuing only two walks and striking out 11 while throwing 78 pitches. The 11 strikeouts were a season high for a Travs hurler. It was only the third game Berroa had pitched at the Double-A level since being promoted to Arkansas in late July. This is the sixth league Pitcher of the Week award for a Traveler this season. Stephen Kolek and Connor Jones have each won twice while Taylor Dollard has been honored once. It is the second time Berroa has won a league weekly award this season after being named Northwest League Pitcher of the Week on July 17.

Through three starts with Arkansas, Berroa is 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA over 10.1 innings while striking out 20 and holding opponents to a .063 batting average. Overall in 20 starts this season between the High-A and Double-A levels Berroa has a 3-3 record with a 2.37 ERA. The right-hander has totaled 76 innings, striking out 117 and holding opponents to a .142 batting average.

Berroa was acquired by the Seattle Mariners organization in a trade with the San Francisco Giants in exchange for infielder (and former Traveler) Walton on May 11 of this year. He was originally signed by the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent in July of 2016. The 22-year old is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The Travelers are on the road this week for six games in Springfield against the Cardinals. Berroa's next scheduled start is on Thursday night. The Travelers return home for a six game homestand August 23-28. A full list of game times and promotions can be found at travs.com.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (Arkansas Travelers), Instagram (@artravs) and Twitter (@artravs). The Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.

