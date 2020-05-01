Preds Sign Ben Harpur to Two-Way Deal

May 1, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Ben Harpur to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $225,000 at the AHL level.

Harpur has tallied an assist and 20 penalty minutes in seven games with the Admirals this season after being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 22. He has suited up for 41 total AHL contests in 2019-20, the first 34 coming with the Toronto Marlies, where he posted 11 points (1g-10a) and a +9 rating. The 6-foot-6, 223-pound Harpur has 170 games of AHL experience, recording seven goals and 56 points with three different clubs, including a career-high 27 points (2g-25a) in 2016-17 with Binghamton. Harpur has appeared in 103 career NHL contests - all with the Ottawa Senators - after making his debut on March 31, 2016 and has recorded seven points (1g-6a). He last saw NHL action during the 2018-19 campaign, where he picked up a goal and five points in 51 games for the Sens.

Originally drafted by Ottawa in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Harpur spent four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm before turning pro, playing in 225 games from 2011-15. The Hamilton, Ont., native helped lead the Storm to the 2014 OHL title and a trip to that season's Memorial Cup after posting 16 points (3g-13a) and a +34 rating in 67 regular-season games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.