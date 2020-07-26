Preds Playoff Roster Includes 22 Admiral Alumni

Milwaukee, WI - The Predators have announced their Phase 4 roster consisting of 30 players: 17 forwards, nine defensemen and four goaltenders.

Out of those 30, 22 are Admirals Alumni, including nine that suited up for the team Ads this season.

The team traveled to Edmonton in advance of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Sunday. Nashville's roster consists of the following players (bold indicates played for Milwaukee in 2019-20):

Forwards: Viktor Arvidsson, Colin Blackwell, Nick Bonino, Daniel Carr, Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg, Mikael Granlund, Rocco Grimaldi, Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Johansen, Michael McCarron, Colton Sissons, Craig Smith, Eeli Tolvanen, Yakov Trenin, Kyle Turris and Austin Watson.

Defensemen: Alexandre Carrier, Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Ellis, Dante Fabbro, Dan Hamhuis, Korbinian Holzer, Roman Josi, Jarred Tinordi and Yannick Weber.

Goaltenders: Troy Grosenick, Connor Ingram, Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros.

The Predators will meet the Dallas Stars in an exhibition contest on Thursday afternoon (at 3 p.m. CT; watch on FOX Sports Tennessee, NHL Network and listen on 102.5 The Game) before facing the Arizona Coyotes in a best-of-5 Stanley Cup Qualifier series.

